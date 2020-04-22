A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). The FHFA house price index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 825,300 with around 45,070 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 204,170 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 183,950 confirmed cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 284 points to 23,213 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 36.15 points to 2,768.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 107.5 points to 8,539.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 9.5% to trade at $ 17.50 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.7% to trade at $11.37 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 1.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.74%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.42%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.60% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.2%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) from Sector Perform to Underperform.

Noble shares rose 5.2% to $0.20 in pre-market trading.

