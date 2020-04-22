Recap: Ericsson Q1 Earnings

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) gained over 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.22% year over year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $5,124,000,000 lower by 4.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,380,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations

Price Action

52-week high: $10.29

Company's 52-week low was at $6.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.82%

Company Overview

Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.