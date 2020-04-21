Computer Task Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.67% over the past year to $0.10, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $86,949,000 lower by 10.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,050,000.

Outlook

Computer Task Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Computer Task Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79dcuw6u

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.48

52-week low: $2.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.23%

Company Description

Computer Task Group Inc provides information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services in information technology solutions and information technology and other staffing. Its services consist of information technology business solution lifecycle including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing and maintaining the IT solution. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology and other staffing services. It promotes its services through Technology service providers, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Financial Services, Energy and General markets areas. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.