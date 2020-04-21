Philip Morris Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.01% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $7,153,000,000 rose by 5.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,820,000,000.

Outlook

Philip Morris said it expects Q2 EPS of $1.00-$1.10.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 07:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dg896jx4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $90.17

52-week low: $56.01

Price action over last quarter: down 12.11%

Company Profile

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.