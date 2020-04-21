Travelers Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) fell 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.42% year over year to $2.62, which missed the estimate of $2.85.

Revenue of $7,908,000,000 rose by 3.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,420,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Travelers Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/travelers/mediaframe/36223/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $155.09

Company's 52-week low was at $76.99

Price action over last quarter: down 24.32%

Company Overview

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.