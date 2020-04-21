Market Overview

Recap: Peoples Bancorp Q1 Earnings

April 21, 2020 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) were unchanged at $22.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 106.25% year over year to ($0.04), which might not be comparable to the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $50,373,000 rose by 2.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $51,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Peoples Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.snl.com/IRW/event/100532

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.28

Company's 52-week low was at $17.91

Price action over last quarter: down 36.97%

Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. It is engaged in a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.

 

