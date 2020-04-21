Recap: Dover Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) gained around 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.10% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $1,656,000,000 lower by 4.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,680,000,000.

Guidance

Dover hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dover hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o54vy5up

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $120.26

Company's 52-week low was at $62.95

Price action over last quarter: down 24.49%

Company Overview

Dover is a diversified industrial manufacturing company with products and services that include digital printing for fast-moving consuming goods, marking and coding for the food and beverage industry, loaders for the waste collection industry, pumps for the transport of fluids, including petroleum and natural gas, and commercial refrigerators used in groceries and convenience stores. Most of the business operates in the United States. After the spin-off of Apergy, the company operates through five segments: engineered systems, fueling solutions, imaging & identification, pumps and process solutions, and refrigeration and food equipment.