Recap: Snap-on Q1 Earnings

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 13.62% over the past year to $2.60, which missed the estimate of $2.70.

Revenue of $852,200,000 lower by 7.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $877,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ix3dw9q

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $174.00

Company's 52-week low was at $90.72

Price action over last quarter: down 26.38%

Company Overview

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments-repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools-which accounted for 31%, 38%, and 31%, respectively, of its $3.7 billion 2018 manufacturing revenue. Its financing arm generates 8% of consolidated revenue and 24% of operating income.