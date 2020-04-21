Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 4:49am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share on revenue of $15.13 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $791.07 million.
  • Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $448.70 million.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $921.76 million.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $732.76 million.
  • Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $231.73 million.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
  • First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $478.49 million.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $761.99 million.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $887.06 million.
  • Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $437.40 million.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $679.14 million.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
  • RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $204.76 million.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $563.39 million.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $258.33 million.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $152.78 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $287.00 million.

