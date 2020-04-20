Recap: Equifax Q1 Earnings
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) reported Q1 results on Monday afternoon.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.29.
Revenue of $957,900,000 rose by 13.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $911,810,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 21, 2020
Time: 09:01 AM ET
Price Action
52-week high: $164.77
52-week low: $103.01
Price action over last quarter: down 22.04%
Company Profile
Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit, employer/income verification, and analytical services. About a fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.
