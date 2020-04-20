Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) rose 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.70% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $369,300,000 less by 6.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $386,890,000.

Guidance

Kaiser Aluminum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8g8sqvx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $117.06

Company's 52-week low was at $54.54

Price action over last quarter: down 29.53%

Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products primarily to industrial customers. The firm purchases primary and scrap aluminum, primarily from its five largest suppliers, and processes it into specialized value-added products. The company hedges its aluminum costs in an attempt to match commodity price changes between the time it purchases the raw materials and sells the finished products. Kaiser produces high-strength aluminum products for the aerospace industry, specialized aluminum extrusions for the automotive industry, and also sells products to customers in the general engineering industry. Nearly all of Kaiser's revenue is generated in the US, with the remainder coming from Canada. The company's operations are also located in the US and Canada.