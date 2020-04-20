Recap: Lennox International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) fell 15% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to $0.56, which might not be comparable to the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $723,800,000 less by 8.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $766,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Lennox International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8x35othm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $298.49

52-week low: $163.40

Price action over last quarter: down 24.20%

Company Profile

Lennox International manufactures and distributes residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2019 (adjusted for refrigeration divestitures), residential HVAC was 61% of sales, commercial HVAC was 25%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 14% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generated 93% of adjusted 2019 sales in North America.