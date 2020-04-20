Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 39.16% year over year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $172,115,000 higher by 2.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $166,760,000.

Guidance

Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8g9dstwx

Technicals

52-week high: $95.67

52-week low: $46.70

Price action over last quarter: down 37.84%

Company Description

Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).