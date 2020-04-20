Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings
Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 39.16% year over year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73.
Revenue of $172,115,000 higher by 2.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $166,760,000.
Guidance
Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 20, 2020
Time: 09:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8g9dstwx
Technicals
52-week high: $95.67
52-week low: $46.70
Price action over last quarter: down 37.84%
Company Description
Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).