U.S. Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:02am   Comments
Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) slipped 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.00% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $5,748,000,000 rose by 3.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,570,000,000.

Outlook

U.S. Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

U.S. Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 10:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xq5m5oug

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.11

52-week low: $28.59

Price action over last quarter: down 35.13%

Company Profile

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is the nation's fifth-largest bank with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

