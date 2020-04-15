Recap: PNC Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.29% year over year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $4,517,000,000 higher by 5.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,380,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 11:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uj64cxtk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $161.79

52-week low: $79.41

Price action over last quarter: down 34.81%

Company Description

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,600 branches in 19 states and the District of Columbia and is the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets.