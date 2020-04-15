Recap: PNC Financial Q1 Earnings
Shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 25.29% year over year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.77.
Revenue of $4,517,000,000 higher by 5.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,380,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 15, 2020
Time: 11:03 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uj64cxtk
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $161.79
52-week low: $79.41
Price action over last quarter: down 34.81%
Company Description
PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,600 branches in 19 states and the District of Columbia and is the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets.