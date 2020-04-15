Recap: ASML Holding Q1 Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.57% over the past year to $1.03, which missed the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $2,692,000,000 rose by 7.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,700,000,000.

Looking Ahead

ASML Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 07:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://asml.nepgroup-webinars.com/q1-financial-results-2020-analyst-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.22

52-week low: $186.31

Price action over last quarter: down 0.60%

Company Profile

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.