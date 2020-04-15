Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: ASML Holding Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:01am   Comments
Share:

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.57% over the past year to $1.03, which missed the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $2,692,000,000 rose by 7.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,700,000,000.

Looking Ahead

ASML Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 07:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://asml.nepgroup-webinars.com/q1-financial-results-2020-analyst-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.22

52-week low: $186.31

Price action over last quarter: down 0.60%

Company Profile

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

 

Related Articles (ASML)

Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2020
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga