First Republic Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 7:20am
Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.76% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $916,176,000 rose by 13.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $873,290,000.

Outlook

First Republic Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 04:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1292907&tp_key=bcb0b60982

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $122.34

52-week low: $70.06

Price action over last quarter: down 20.42%

Company Overview

First Republic Bank is engaged in providing personalized, relationship-based services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services. The group operates its business through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are attracting funds from the general public, originating loans and investing in investment securities. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, the Bank's mutual fund activities through third-party providers; the brokerage activities of FRSC; and the Bank's foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the U.S.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

