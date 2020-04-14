Hooker Furniture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.42% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $164,882,000 less by 17.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $163,720,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hooker Furniture hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8zerux5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.22

Company's 52-week low was at $12.30

Price action over last quarter: down 38.96%

Company Overview

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The company also domestically manufacture premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and others. The Hooker Branded segment includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture, and Home Meridian segment include Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.