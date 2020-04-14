Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Conn's Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) gained 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 79.17% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $412,988,000 lower by 4.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $412,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conn's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138215

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.57

52-week low: $2.83

Price action over last quarter: down 65.53%

Company Description

Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.

 

Related Articles (CONN)

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2020
63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga