Recap: Conn's Q4 Earnings

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) gained 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 79.17% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $412,988,000 lower by 4.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $412,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conn's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138215

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.57

52-week low: $2.83

Price action over last quarter: down 65.53%

Company Description

Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.