Lindsay: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) dropped 1.4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2450.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $113,788,000 higher by 4.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $112,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Lindsay hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lindsay hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 07, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10140949

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $111.76

Company's 52-week low was at $71.86

Price action over last quarter: down 12.09%

Company Description

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.