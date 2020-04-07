Lindsay: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) dropped 1.4% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 2450.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.45.
Revenue of $113,788,000 higher by 4.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $112,580,000.
Looking Ahead
Lindsay hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Lindsay hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 07, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10140949
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $111.76
Company's 52-week low was at $71.86
Price action over last quarter: down 12.09%
Company Description
Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.