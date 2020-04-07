Market Overview

Recap: AngioDynamics Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) jumped over 7% after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 94.74% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $69,780,000 lower by 19.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,550,000.

Looking Ahead

AngioDynamics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 07, 2020

Time: 10:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbupojap

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.61

Company's 52-week low was at $7.48

Price action over last quarter: down 28.94%

Company Description

AngioDynamics Inc designs, manufactures and sells medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.

 

