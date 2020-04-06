Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMW Group Q1 Sales Tumble

Khyathi , Benzinga Contributor  
April 06, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Share:
BMW Group Q1 Sales Tumble

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) registered a significant slump in its first-quarter vehicle sales due to slowdown in China, Europe and U.S. economic activity.

What Happened

The group, which includes BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles, reported a 20.6% drop to 477,111 vehicles in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, BMW standalone sales were down 20.6% to 411,809 vehicles.

The year 2020 began with positive growth for BMW until retail outlets sales numbers were damaged by the rapid outburst of the COVID-19. China sales had dented by February while European and U.S. markets reflected lower sales by March.

From January to March, China sales were down 30.9% while Europe and U.S. they dipped 18.3% and 17.4% respectively, Reuters reported.

BMW Next Steps

"We are responding to the worldwide challenging sales situation due to the corona pandemic and are adapting our production volume flexibly to demand,” BMW’s sales head Pieter Nota said in the statement, Bloomberg reported.

He further added that Chinese markets are indicating the first signs of recovery with some new orders.

Right now, 80% of its European retail outlets and 70% of U.S. outlets are closed. The company plans to commence operations at its plants from April 20th.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BMW ChinaEarnings News Global Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga