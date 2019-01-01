In addition to being one of the world's leading premium light-vehicle manufacturers, BMW Group produces BMW motorcycles and provides financial services. Premium light-vehicle brands include BMW, Mini, and ultraluxury brand Rolls-Royce. Operations include 31 production facilities in 15 countries, with a sales network reaching over 140 countries. In 2020, worldwide sales volume exceeded 2.3 million automobiles and more than 179,000 motorcycles.