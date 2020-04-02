Recap: Acuity Brands Q2 Earnings

Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) were unchanged at $80.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.54% year over year to $1.84, which missed the estimate of $1.94.

Revenue of $824,200,000 less by 3.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $810,580,000.

Guidance

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 02, 2020

Time: 10:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jz24m6h5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $147.44

Company's 52-week low was at $67.46

Price action over last quarter: down 33.42%

Company Overview

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.