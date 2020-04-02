Market Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) gained more than 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.32% year over year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $35,820,000,000 higher by 3.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,270,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Walgreens Boots Alliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 02, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.walgreensbootsalliance.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2150717&sessionid=1&key=2A563FB2DE7B3E0DDAB10DDE86A65B10&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $64.50

52-week low: $40.52

Price action over last quarter: down 20.63%

Company Description

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates nearly 19,000 locations in 50 states and 25 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Annually, the company generates over $140 billion in revenue consisting of U.S. retail pharmacy (around 75%), International pharmacy (around 10%) and pharmaceutical wholesale (around 20%). Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

