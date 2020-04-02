Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q4 Earnings

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $337,100,000 less by 2.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $335,390,000.

Outlook

Apogee Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 02, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x47uicet

Price Action

52-week high: $46.70

52-week low: $13.77

Price action over last quarter: down 44.59%

Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its three main business segments are vertically integrated. The architectural glass segment produces coated glass used in customized window and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multifamily residential buildings. The architectural framing systems segment designs and finishes the aluminum frames used in Apogee's glass applications, which are installed by the architectural services segment. All three segments contribute equally to the revenue of the company.