Lululemon Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
Lululemon Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.28 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 by 1.79%. This is a 23.24% increase over earnings of $1.85 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion by 1.45%. This is a 19.97% increase over sales of $1.167 billion the same period last year.

Fourth-quarter comparable store sales were up 20% year over year.

Lululemon shares closed higher by 3.7% at $200.80 on Thursday.The stock has a 52-week high of $266.20 and a 52-week low of $128.84.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

