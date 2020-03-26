Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: FactSet Research Systems Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:58am   Comments
Share:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) rose by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.37% year over year to $2.55, which beat the estimate of $2.49.

Revenue of $369,780,000 higher by 4.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $370,080,000.

Guidance

FY20 EPS expected between $9.85 and $10.02.

FY20 revenue expected between $1,490,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.factset.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2151396&sessionid=1&key=09BCA08E86B7A7027E654619DB217DA9&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $310.25

52-week low: $195.22

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Overview

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from 220 suppliers, 115 news sources, and 85 exchanges into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

7 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
Q2 Earnings Preview: FactSet Research Systems
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga