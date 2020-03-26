Recap: FactSet Research Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) rose by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.37% year over year to $2.55, which beat the estimate of $2.49.

Revenue of $369,780,000 higher by 4.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $370,080,000.

Guidance

FY20 EPS expected between $9.85 and $10.02.

FY20 revenue expected between $1,490,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.factset.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2151396&sessionid=1&key=09BCA08E86B7A7027E654619DB217DA9®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $310.25

52-week low: $195.22

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Overview

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from 220 suppliers, 115 news sources, and 85 exchanges into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software.