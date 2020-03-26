Market Overview

Recap: Embraer Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at ($0.51).

Revenue of $2,085,000,000 rose by 24.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Guidance

Embraer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Embraer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://hdbr.choruscall.com/?passcode=000000&h=true&info=company&r=true

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.92

Company's 52-week low was at $5.75

Price action over last quarter: down 48.88%

Company Description

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. Regional jet manufacturing will account for about 60% of 2018 revenue, business jets should stand at roughly a quarter of revenue, and defense and other sales will make up the remainder of sales.

 

