Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:52am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) remained unaffacted at $22.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.13% year over year to $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $763,996,000 lower by 12.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $775,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Worthington Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2203611&sessionid=1&key=716A481D06A10CF697A6F215C24B2368&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.69

Company's 52-week low was at $19.28

Price action over last quarter: down 48.49%

Company Profile

Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and a number of other products. The United States accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.

 

Related Articles (WOR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga