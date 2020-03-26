Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) remained unaffacted at $22.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 39.13% year over year to $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.67.
Revenue of $763,996,000 lower by 12.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $775,500,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Worthington Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 26, 2020
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2203611&sessionid=1&key=716A481D06A10CF697A6F215C24B2368®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $44.69
Company's 52-week low was at $19.28
Price action over last quarter: down 48.49%
Company Profile
Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and a number of other products. The United States accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.