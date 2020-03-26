Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) remained unaffacted at $22.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.13% year over year to $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $763,996,000 lower by 12.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $775,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Worthington Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2203611&sessionid=1&key=716A481D06A10CF697A6F215C24B2368®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.69

Company's 52-week low was at $19.28

Price action over last quarter: down 48.49%

Company Profile

Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and a number of other products. The United States accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.