Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) moved higher by 12.30% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 35.40% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $919,707,000 higher by 2.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $865,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $3,400,000,000 and $3,900,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/boy6cb4f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.35

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.35%

Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments i.e. MSS segment and Energy segment. The MSS segment involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products. Its Energy segment consists of solar power project development and sale and EPC and development services. Most of the revenue is earned from the MSS segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Asia and also has a presence in the Americas and Europe and other regions.