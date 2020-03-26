Recap: Bitauto Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) fell by 0.71% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 652.38% year over year to ($1.16).

Revenue of $385,800,000 lower by 14.97% from the same period last year.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $244,200,000 and $258,600,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 11:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsep8gnq

Technicals

52-week high: $16.26

Company's 52-week low was at $9.46

Price action over last quarter: down 24.43%

Company Overview

Bitauto Holdings Ltd is a provider of internet content and marketing services. The company operates in three main segments: Advertising and subscription business, Transaction service business and Digital marketing solutions business. The firm's major customers are automakers and automobile dealers.