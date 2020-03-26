Recap: LiqTech International Q4 Earnings

Shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) remained unaffected at $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $6,200,000 up by 114.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,900,000.

Outlook

LiqTech International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $12,000,000 and $12,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.liqtech.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.69

52-week low: $1.82

Price action over last quarter: down 17.12%

Company Profile

LiqTech International Inc is a United States of America company. It is clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America and Denmark.