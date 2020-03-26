Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 5:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares rose 2.3% to $7.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Micron shares surged 5.5% to $44.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 1.2% to $196.00 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. GameStop shares slipped 1% to $4.13 in after-hours trading.

  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported that Rich Williams and Steve Krenzer had left their positions as CEO and COO, respectively, but will remain the company employees. The company’s North America President, Aaron Cooper, will act as the interim chief executive. Groupon shares slipped 0.4% to $0.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $369.84 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares declined 0.3% to close at $232.73 on Wednesday.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for JZP-258. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.4% to $96.01 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

