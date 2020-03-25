Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $613.97 million.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $0.32 million.
  • CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $238.56 million.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $652.85 million.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.09 per share.
  • Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $10.42 million.
  • Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.20 million.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.61 million.
  • Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.80 million.
  • Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.81 million.

