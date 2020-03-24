6 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 2.9% to $64.64 in after-hours trading.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported that it is withdrawing its earnings forecast for the first quarter as its business is significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The social media company expects a lower revenue year-over-year and is projected to post GAAP operating losses for the quarter. Twitter shares rose 0.9% to $24.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion in the latest quarter. IHS Markit will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares dropped 5.2% to close at $45.40 on Monday.

