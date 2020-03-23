Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 5:10am   Comments
6 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) disclosed that it its withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q1 results to be impacted by coronavirus. Cummins shares dropped 1.8% to close at $116.48 on Friday.
  • Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $0 million for the quarter. Forty Seven shares gained 0.5% to close at $91.84 on Friday.
  • Wall Street expects Cango Inc - ADR (NYSE: CANG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $416.56 million after the closing bell. Cango shares rose 1.8% to close at $5.10 on Friday.

  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) disclosed that it is withdrawing its 2020 sales and earnings guidance. The company also elected to access $1.5 billion available under revolving credit facility. The company is suspending its regular quarterly cash dividend. Macy's shares fell 1.5% to $5.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Enservco Corp (NYSE: ENSV) reported a net loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Total revenue fell 39% to $8.1 million. Enservco shares dipped 4% to $0.095 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) reported the suspension of its buyback program. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares declined 11.5% to $20.98 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

