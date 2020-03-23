6 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) disclosed that it its withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q1 results to be impacted by coronavirus. Cummins shares dropped 1.8% to close at $116.48 on Friday.

(NYSE: CMI) disclosed that it its withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q1 results to be impacted by coronavirus. Cummins shares dropped 1.8% to close at $116.48 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $0 million for the quarter. Forty Seven shares gained 0.5% to close at $91.84 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: FTSV) reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $0 million for the quarter. Forty Seven shares gained 0.5% to close at $91.84 on Friday. Wall Street expects Cango Inc - ADR (NYSE: CANG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $416.56 million after the closing bell. Cango shares rose 1.8% to close at $5.10 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor