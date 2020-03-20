6 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $303.63 million before the opening bell. Hibbett Sports shares climbed 14.9% to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced plans to temporarily suspend production at its Fremont factory starting Monday following the novel coronavirus outbreak. The company noted that it has $8.6 billion in cash reserves. Tesla shares gained 3.8% to $443.99 in the pre-market trading session.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Ollie's Bargain shares dipped 7.4% to $35.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion in the latest quarter. Tiffany will release earnings before the markets open. Tiffany shares gained 0.1% to $126.01 in pre-market trading.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans to hire an additional 150,000 workers to meet increasing consumer demand following the coronavirus outbreak. Walmart shares fell 0.6% to $118.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but withdrew its FY20 guidance. Cintas shares fell 2% to $179.30 in the pre-market trading session.
