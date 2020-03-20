Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $303.63 million.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.58 million.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
