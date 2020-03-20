Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $303.63 million.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.58 million.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $253.77 million.

