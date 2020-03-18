Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Five Below Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Temporarily Closes Stores
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 4:09pm   Comments
Share:

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.96 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.94 by 1.03%. This is a 24.05% increase over earnings of $1.58 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $687.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $687.05 million by 0.01%. This is a 14.01% increase over sales of $602.684 million the same period last year.

Five Below says it will not give first-quarter guidance given the coronavirus-related uncertainty. The company also says it will temporarily close all stores across the U.S. on March 19 until at least March 31.

"With the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, the health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to address the current environment across our stores, distribution centers and WowTown,” said CEO Joel Anderson. "The decision to close our stores reflects both the enormity of the current reality and our deep sense of responsibility and concern for our customers, crew members and community."

The company will be paying its associates through this period.

Five Below shares were trading up 6% at $56.85 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.22 and a 52-week low of $48.

Related Link:

Ford, GM And Fiat Chrysler To Shut Down US Factories: Report

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIVE)

Five Below's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirusEarnings News Retail Sales After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga