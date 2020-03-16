Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2020 4:39am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion after the closing bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 1.1% to close at $11.40 on Friday.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) announced plans to scale back flights by 40% and suspend service to most of Europe amid the coronavirus crisis. Delta Air shares dropped 2.6% to $37.37 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) reported that it is withdrawing its earlier issued guidance for Q1 and FY 2020 following the spread of coronavirus. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 0.3% to $11.25 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) to have earned $6.47 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion in the latest quarter. JOYY will release earnings after the markets close. JOYY shares gained 2.1% to close at $50.77 on Friday.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) announced plans to close its retail stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The closures will last through March 27. Nike shares rose 0.2% to $75.70 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

