8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.1% to$157.59 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares dropped 4.1% to $236.00 in pre-market trading.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) reported better-than-expected earnings, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY20. Del Taco shares gained 4.6% to $4.96 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $680.43 million. Genesco shares gained 2.8% to $24.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 5.1% to $42.46 in pre-market trading.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Zagg shares dipped 31.3% to $3.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares dropped 4.8% to $300.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.1% to $221.00 in pre-market trading.
