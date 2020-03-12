8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.1% to$157.59 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares dropped 4.1% to $236.00 in pre-market trading.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) reported better-than-expected earnings, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY20. Del Taco shares gained 4.6% to $4.96 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $680.43 million. Genesco shares gained 2.8% to $24.79 in pre-market trading.

