Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2020 4:28am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $604.80 million.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $160.40 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $103.29 million.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $57.37 million.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $405.00 million.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.80 million.
  • Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $236.55 million.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $660.00 thousand.
  • INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $46.01 million.
  • Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $300.76 million.
  • Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $457.91 million.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.08 million.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $38.75 million.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $87.32 million.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $75.88 million.
  • Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $239.57 million.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.91 million.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $22.96 million.
  • Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $157.32 million.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $73.52 million.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.
  • Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $44.90 million.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMOT + BBCP)

71 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Concrete Pumping Falls On Weak Q4 Results; Fluent Shares Jump
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Goldman Sachs Reports Mixed Q4 Results
Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga