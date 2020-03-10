5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion before the opening bell. DICK'S shares fell 1.4% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 38.7% to $13.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $500.28 million in the latest quarter. Korn Ferry will release earnings after the markets close. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.4% to $29.52 in after-hours trading.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Casey's shares gained 0.6% to $173.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Parsons shares dropped 3% to $32.55 in after-hours trading.
