5 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares slipped 0.6% to $313.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands shares dipped 25.7% to $7.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $319.97 million before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares fell 5.4% to close at $27.54 on Thursday.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. H & R Block shares dropped 4.6% to $19.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak outlook for FY20. Cooper Companies shares fell 3.8% to close at $325.27 on Thursday.
