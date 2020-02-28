8 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 1.7% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: TTD) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance. Trade Desk shares climbed 6.2% to $265.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting AES Corp (NYSE: AES) to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion in the latest quarter. AES will release earnings before the markets open. AES shares dropped 2.1% to close at $18.29 on Thursday.

(NYSE: AES) to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion in the latest quarter. AES will release earnings before the markets open. AES shares dropped 2.1% to close at $18.29 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. VMware shares fell 6.6% to $126.66 in the after-hours trading session.

