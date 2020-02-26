Papa John's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents by 15.62%. This is a 146.67% increase over earnings of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $417.51 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $405.31 million by 3.01%. This is a 11.64% increase over sales of $373.981 million the same period last year.

Papa John's sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS at $1.35-$1.55 verus the $1.53 estimate.

"Papa John's accelerated its turn-around in the fourth-quarter with a second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, positioning us for a strong start to 2020,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Papa John's. “Our 2020 plan accelerates this momentum, as we work to become the world's best pizza company and deliver strong, long-term profit growth."

Papa John's shares were trading up 0.89% at $67.95 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.19 and a 52-week low of $41.43.

Related Links:

Papa John's Appoints New CEO, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance

Domino's Pizza Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss