Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Papa John's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Papa John's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents by 15.62%. This is a 146.67% increase over earnings of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $417.51 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $405.31 million by 3.01%. This is a 11.64% increase over sales of $373.981 million the same period last year.

Papa John's sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS at $1.35-$1.55 verus the $1.53 estimate.

"Papa John's accelerated its turn-around in the fourth-quarter with a second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, positioning us for a strong start to 2020,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Papa John's. “Our 2020 plan accelerates this momentum, as we work to become the world's best pizza company and deliver strong, long-term profit growth."

Papa John's shares were trading up 0.89% at $67.95 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.19 and a 52-week low of $41.43.

Related Links:

Papa John's Appoints New CEO, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance

Domino's Pizza Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
Preview: Papa John's Q4 Earnings
Domino's Is Doing Just Fine Amid Bruising Delivery War
How Shaquille O'Neal Negotiates, Picks His Portfolio
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga