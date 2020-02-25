Market Overview

Home Depot Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also said it expects fiscal year 2020 sales growth of 3.5%-4%.

Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.11 by 8.06%. This is a 1.33% increase over earnings of $2.25 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $25.78 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. This is a 2.68% decrease over sales of $26.491 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Home Depot Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

"Fiscal 2019 was a record year for our business and one marked by significant progress as we invest to transform ourselves into the Home Depot of the future,” said Craig Menear, CEO of Home Depot. “We had a strong finish to the year as our fourth quarter results reflect strength in our core business, solid execution around our holiday events and the overall health of the consumer."

Home Depot shares were trading up 2.63% at $246 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $247.36 and a 52-week low of $179.52.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

