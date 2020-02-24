Here's How Much Investing $100 In Home Depot Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Home Depot’s Big Decade

One of the market leaders of the past decade was home improvement giant Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

Prior to the start of the 2010s, Home Depot took a big hit due to the big downturn in the U.S. housing market. In fact, Home Depot issued aggressive layoffs and closed 54 stores in 2008 and 2009. Sales dropped by $20 billion from their peak in 2009.

Fortunately, a leaner Home Depot was then positioned to thrive in the 2010s. The company opened two large distribution centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles in 2013. In 2014, Craig Menear replaced Frank Blake as CEO. Under Menear’s leadership, Home Depot consistently reported same-store sales growth that outpaced not only the rest of the retail sector, but also top competitor Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

See Also: 8 Retail Stocks To Put In Your Cart

Home Depot shares started the 2010s trading at around $29. The stock dipped as low as $26.62 in mid-2010, its lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Home Depot shares marched steadily higher, reaching $100 by the beginning of 2015.

Not even a large data breach in 2014 could slow down the stock. Home Depot breached the $200 level in early 2018 before peaking at $214.43 later in the year.

2020 And Beyond

Home Depot finally broke out to new highs in 2019 and made it as high as $239.31 in late 2019, its high water mark of the 2010s.

The stock has since pushed as high as $244.83, and Home Depot investors have been some of the biggest market winners of the past decade. In fact, $100 worth of Home Depot stock in 2010 would be worth about $1,029 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect further gains for Home Depot to be hard to come by in 2020. The average price target among the 28 analysts covering the stock is $245, suggesting just 0.1% upside from current levels.