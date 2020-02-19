10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.2% to $41.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $501.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.8% to close at $172.58 on Tuesday.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry. Groupon shares tumbled 24% to $2.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts shares rose 0.2% to $96.95 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion in the latest quarter. Owens Corning will release earnings before the markets open. Owens Corning shares fell 1.3% to close at $62.99 on Tuesday.

