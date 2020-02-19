10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.2% to $41.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $501.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.8% to close at $172.58 on Tuesday.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry. Groupon shares tumbled 24% to $2.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts shares rose 0.2% to $96.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion in the latest quarter. Owens Corning will release earnings before the markets open. Owens Corning shares fell 1.3% to close at $62.99 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 4.6% to $33.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Hyatt shares gained 0.8% to close at $88.68 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies shares rose 0.1% to $21.50 in after-hours trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Herbalife shares gained 4.1% to $40.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion before the opening bell. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $118.50 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.